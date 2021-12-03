 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 03 2021
Athiya Shetty pens emotional note for Ahan Shetty on his debut in 'Tadap'

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Athiya Shetty penned down an emotional note for Ahan Shetty as he just made his acting debut in the much-hyped film, Tadap

Taking to Instagram, the Hero actor heaped on praises for her brother as she dropped an adorable click from their childhood.

She opened up, “for me, before anything else, I’ll always be most proud of the person you’ve grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core.”

Wishing all the good luck to Shetty, the Mubarakan actor added, “I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go… Your time is now and forever! Love you… I’ll always have your back.”

Coming across such a swoon-worthy click, Bollywood actor, Huma Qureshi, couldn't stop but drop a heart emoji in the comment section of the post.

The film also starring Tara Sutaria, hot box office today on December 3.

Meanwhile, stars from the media fraternity were also spotted at the special screening of the film, including Salman Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, and Abhishek Bachchan.

