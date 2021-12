When will PSL 7 begin?

Multan Sultans celebrate as they lift their first PSL trophy, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, on June 25, 2021. — PSL/File

With fans eager to watch their favourite players in action, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the schedule for the marquee event, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Following an opening ceremony on January 27, defending champions Multan Sultans will take on hosts and 2020 champions Karachi Kings at the National Stadium at 7pm.

The PCB has decided to hold the PSL Draft 2022 at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday, December 12, with the event to kick-off at 3pm.

Schedule

Matches to be held at National Stadium, Karachi from January 27 to February 7

Matches to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from February 10 to Feb 27

27 Jan - Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

28 Jan - Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

29 Jan - Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

30 Jan - Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

31 Jan - Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

1 Feb - Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

2 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

3 Feb - Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

4 Feb - Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

5 Feb - Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

6 Feb - Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

7 Feb - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

10 Feb- Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

11 Feb - Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

12 Feb - Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

13 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings; Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

14 Feb - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

15 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

16 Feb - Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

17 Feb - Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

18 Feb - Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

19 Feb - Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

20 Feb - Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

21 Feb - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

23 Feb - Qualifier (1 vs 2)

24 Feb - Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

25 Feb - Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1)

27 Feb – (Qualifier v Eliminator 2) Final

Match timings

Friday’s double-headers – 3pm & 8pm

Other than Friday’s double-headers – 2pm & 7pm

All single-headers – 7pm