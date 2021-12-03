 
sports
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Ramiz Raja reveals he plotted Rohit Sharma's dismissal with Babar Azam

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja speaking during a press conference. — PCB
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja speaking during a press conference. — PCB 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plotted star Indian opener Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the T20 World Cup before the match even began.

This was revealed by Ramiz Raja in a podcast interview with the BBC

Raja disclosed how he and Babar Azam spoke about dismissing Sharma.

"I asked [Babar] what are your plans against India," said Raja.

According to Raja, Babar Azam replied that he has plans and that the team intends to employ Cricviz and do the matchup.

"I understand but India will also be using Cricviz and then they will have a ploy set up against you too," the PCB chairman had responded to Babar Azam.

So, that becomes nothing for us, he had added.

Raja then told Babar Azam to "get Shaheen Afridi bowling at 100mph, get a man at short-leg and a 45."

"Just bowl that inswinging yorker at 100mph and do not give him a single and keep him on strike," Raja had told him.

"You will get him out."

Shaheen Afridi had dismissed Rohit Sharma, courtesy of a fast, inswinging yorker on the very first ball he faced.

Later, he clean bowled KL Rahul in his next over, dealing India back-to-back crushing blows.

With figures of 3/31, Shaheen Afridi managed to play an integral part in restricting India to 151/7 off their 20 overs.

Half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam helped Pakistan vanquish the Men In Blue for the first time in a World Cup match.

More From Sports:

When will PSL 7 begin?

When will PSL 7 begin?
PSL 7: PCB announces tournament schedule

PSL 7: PCB announces tournament schedule

Yorkshire say all members of coaching team have left the club

Yorkshire say all members of coaching team have left the club
PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi wishes to captain Lahore Qalandars in next season

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi wishes to captain Lahore Qalandars in next season
Ind vs NZ: Kiwis captain Williamson ruled out of rain-delayed India Test

Ind vs NZ: Kiwis captain Williamson ruled out of rain-delayed India Test
PCB plans to begin first phase of PSL 7 from January 27: sources

PCB plans to begin first phase of PSL 7 from January 27: sources
Pak vs WI: Pakistan allows full capacity stadium for Windies series

Pak vs WI: Pakistan allows full capacity stadium for Windies series
Asian Team Squash: Pakistan fails to win medal for first time in tournament history

Asian Team Squash: Pakistan fails to win medal for first time in tournament history
Pakistan announces squads for T20I, ODI series against West Indies

Pakistan announces squads for T20I, ODI series against West Indies
Pak vs Ban: Shakib, Taskin return to give Bangladesh badly needed boost

Pak vs Ban: Shakib, Taskin return to give Bangladesh badly needed boost
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Green Shirts gear up for Dhaka clash in training session

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Green Shirts gear up for Dhaka clash in training session
After Wasim Khan, who will become the new PCB chief?

After Wasim Khan, who will become the new PCB chief?

Latest

view all