BTS unveils festive ‘Butter (Holiday Remix)’ ahead of Christmas

BTS has rung in the Christmas season with the release of their brand new Butter (Holiday Remix).



The brand new release features a Christmas themed twist and includes sleigh bells as well as a saxophone interlude.

Even the album art was fitted for the season of giving and features a white melted snowman instead of a stick of butter.

Check it out below:

This isn’t the group’s first-ever remix of Butter either, just a few months ago in August Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook released a similar collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and it topped Billboard charts for weeks.





