Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and more attend James Bond party by British Deputy High Commissioner

Pakistan's bigwig celebrities gathered Friday night for a glamorous James Bond themed party hosted by British Deputy High Commissioner.

The bash, that was hosted in Karachi, welcomed famous personalities from showbiz, including Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed, Amna Ilyas, Imran Ashraf, Ahad Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui and some of the famous political personalities including Sherry Rehman.



As per the dress code, all the attendees brought their fashion A-game with men sporting dapper tuxedos and women slipping into chic dresses.

In one of the pictures that are going viral on the social media, fans could spot Mehwish Hayat in a turquoise knee-length dress posing alongside Humayun Saeed in a black suit.



In another picture, Sherry Rehman was spotted in a sequin black coat, paired with diamond earrings.

Ehd-e-Wafa star Ahad Raza Mir also pulled up a turtle neck paired with a navy blue jacket, looking his usual charming self.



Celebrity stylist and makeup mogul Nabila kept her look all-black and accessorised with square-rimmed sunglasses.

In another photo, actor Imran Ashraf and Ahad were spotted all smiles as they posed for the camera outdoors.







