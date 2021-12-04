Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding

Viral: Faysal Quraisihi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding

Actors Faysal Quraishi and Humayun Saeed are dancing their hearts out at musician Sohail Javed's daughter wedding.

In a video, that is currently making rounds on the internet, both Faysal and Humayun are joined by a star-studded group to perform on Sauda Khara Khara by Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Faysal, who had donned a white kurta shalwar paired with coat and a similar coloured shawl was seen shaking a leg as he held son his arms. Humayun Saeed on the other hand pulled up a boski sharwar kameez paired with a brown coat.

Other celebrities joining the duo included Fahad Sheikh and Faizan Sheikh.

Take a look:







