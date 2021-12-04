 
Showbiz
By
Web Desk

When Jeff Bezos called Shah Rukh Khan 'most humble': Watch actor's hilarious response

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a chance to host Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for a special meet and greet in 2020.

The actor, who welcomed Bezos for a fireside chat session in Mumbai, asked the entrepreneur about his idea behind creating the company and his plans for Amazon Prime Video as a streaming service.

Amid the conversation, Shah Rukh, who was also accompanied by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar went on to offer a bottle of water for Bezos, who had spoken fervently for the past few minutes. 

Responding to his gesture, Bezos went on the praise SRK's humility.

"I was talking to him backstage and he's one of the most humble people I have ever met," admitted Bezos to which SRK hilariously replied: "It's only because my last few films haven't done well."

Celebrities including Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who were also present in the audience were left in splits of the actor's witty comments.

