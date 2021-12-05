Prince William shares throwback photo with Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi

 
entertainment
Prince William is all set to  appear on a special festive episode of Time to Walk on Monday.

The Duke of Cambridge would encourage people to take some time out and walk for their mental health over the Christmas period, said a statement issued by the Kensington Palace.

The statement said Time to Walk is an audio walking experience from Apple Fitness+, designed to encourage people to walk more often and reap mental and physical benefits from one of the healthiest activities.

William on Sunday took to social media ahead of his appearance and shared "shared a few of" his stories.

One of his photos showed the Duke singing along with Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi.

Check out his post below: 




