Shah Rukh Khan returns to gym, makes up for lost fitness amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan returns to gym, makes up for lost fitness amid Aryan' arrest

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is taking his fitness regimen seriously ahead of resuming his work.

The actor, who is all set to shoot the last spell of Yash Raj Films' Pathan, is hitting the gym to regain all the lost pounds that resulted from the devastating past few months.

“It was a difficult period for Shah Rukh Khan and the family, and in that phase the superstar was completely involved in the legal aspects letting go off all professional commitments. His diet plan and fitness regime had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days resulting in loss of muscles too. Now with things finally better, Shah Rukh has resumed work on his physique as both Pathan and Atlee’s next feature him in a larger-than-life avatar,” revealed a source close to Shah Rukh Khan.



The source added: “He was at his fittest best while shooting for Pathan, and that was the primary reason to do back-to-back action films. He wanted to carry forward his bulked-up avatar in Atlee’s film too before moving onto something soft like Rajkumar Hirani. He is all ready to commence the final leg of Pathan soon and then jump into Atlee’s film, which will be shot extensively in Mumbai and Dubai over a period of 160 days."



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan' son Aryan Khan is staying back in Mumbai where he pays weekly visits to Narcotics Control Bureau after his detention in jail over alleged drug abuse.