 
sports
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Chris Gayle, David Miller among 444 foreign cricketers confirmed for PSL 7 draft

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Dec 06, 2021


Cricketers Chris Gayle, David Miller registered for seventh edition of PSL.
Cricketers Chris Gayle, David Miller registered for seventh edition of PSL.


  • At least 444 foreign cricketers get themselves registered for seventh edition of PSL.
  • PSL 7 starts January 27, with 34 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore.
  • As many as 34 PSL matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore.

KARACHI: At least 444 foreign cricketers have registered for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), ahead of the scheduled players’ draft of the league.

The seventh edition of the PSL will start on January 27, with 34 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore. The players' draft for the league will be held in Lahore on December 12.

Sources privy to the matter confirmed to Geo News that at least 443 players have registered for the players’ draft.

Cricketers Chris Gayle, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Thisara Perera, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, David Willey, Marchant De Lange, Tabraiz Shamsi, Isuru Udana, James Vince, and Sandeep Lamichhane are slated for platinum categories.

Among the platinum category players, some are partially available. Shamsi is available for a limited window from January 27 to February 5. Gayle is available till March 13 from the start, while Roy will be available from February 1 and Rashid Khan and Tymal Mills from January 28.

Related items

Players in the gold category include Alex Hales, Ben Cutting, Dan Lawrence, David Weise, James Faulkner, Lewis Gregory, Ben Dunk, Bhumika Rajapaksa, Dane Villas, Dushmantha Chameera, Fabian Allen, Harry Brook, Joe Clarke, Hazratullah Zazai, Kusal Mendis, Lendl Simmons, Luke Write, Mitchell McCleanaghan, Phil Salt, Odean Smith, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saqib Mehmood, Samit Patel, Hamid Hassan, Johnson Charles, Mehmoodullah, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmed, Naveenul Haq, and Sherfane Rutherford.

The players' list has representation from all top cricketing nations other than India.

Players from associate and not-so-regular cricketing nations like France, Italy, Iran, Equatorial Guinea, Maldives, and Malaysia are also included in the long list of players available for PSL 7.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Plane with banner saying 'Free Kashmir' flies over UK football stadium

WATCH: Plane with banner saying 'Free Kashmir' flies over UK football stadium
Lanka Premier League 2021: Sri Lanka enhances security measures for Pakistani players

Lanka Premier League 2021: Sri Lanka enhances security measures for Pakistani players

World's oldest Test player Eileen Ash dies at 110

World's oldest Test player Eileen Ash dies at 110
Pak vs Ban: Play called off due to rain, wet outfield on Day 2 of second Test

Pak vs Ban: Play called off due to rain, wet outfield on Day 2 of second Test
PM Imran Khan seeks PSB's support in 'nourishing' country's sports talent

PM Imran Khan seeks PSB's support in 'nourishing' country's sports talent
Pak vs WI: Injured Kieron Pollard not available for Pakistan tour

Pak vs WI: Injured Kieron Pollard not available for Pakistan tour
Ajaz Patel lauded on Twitter for taking 10 Indian wickets in a single Test innings

Ajaz Patel lauded on Twitter for taking 10 Indian wickets in a single Test innings
Ind vs SA: India Test, ODI tour of South Africa to go ahead without T20s

Ind vs SA: India Test, ODI tour of South Africa to go ahead without T20s
Sarfaraz Ahmed 'heartbroken' after being dropped from West Indies series

Sarfaraz Ahmed 'heartbroken' after being dropped from West Indies series
Pak vs WI: PCB announces ticket prices for T20I, ODI series

Pak vs WI: PCB announces ticket prices for T20I, ODI series
New Zealand skittled for 62 after Ajaz´s record 10-for

New Zealand skittled for 62 after Ajaz´s record 10-for
Ind vs NZ: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel creates history in Test cricket

Ind vs NZ: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel creates history in Test cricket

Latest

view all