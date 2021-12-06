 
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox chain themselves together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made sure they were inseparable at the launch event of his new nail polish line by literally chaining themselves together by the nails.

The duo was seen on the red carpet of the event in West Hollywood on Saturday in matching black looks and instantly wet viral thanks to the single silver chain attaching them together at the pinky (nail).


Talking about the unique style on Instagram, the couple’s nail tech Brittney Boyce said the snakeskin nail look featured three shades from MGK’s new collection: Party Favor, 25 to Life, and Depressionist.

“After the nails were dry, I used a nail piercer to pierce both of their pinky nails and added rings to them, so that I could attach two chains to them, so that they were chained together,” Boyce explained. 

