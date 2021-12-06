Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue, see pics

Monday Dec 06, 2021
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are soon to be a married couple as their upcoming wedding is just around the corner.
The three-day event is expected to take place from December 7 to 9 at Six Senses resort where around 120 people are expected to make attendance, showering blessings on the couple.
The Bollywood diva has carefully chosen the location for her big day to be celebrated at and which turned out to be a heritage hotel in Rajashtan. The hotel was used to be a fort, built in 14th century.
The stars are looking forward to take their vows surrounded by the traditional architecture, cultural heritage and modern facilities.
Located at a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport, the resort which also has a palace and temples in it, boasts of the Indian culture, especially highlighted with an art experiences.
Meanwhile, the hotel seems to be a perfect choice for the celebrity wedding as it caters to local and foreigners’ taste with a perfect blend if classic and modern cuisine.
The guests of Kaif and Kaushal’s wedding will also be able to use pools, steam, sauna, spa, yoga pavilions and what not.
To go by the reports, arrangements of special tiger safari have also been made to entertain the guests.
There are 48 suites in the resort that are all completely booked from December 6 to 11. The traditional-styled rooms cost from $1200 to $4335.05 for one night.