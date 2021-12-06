Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at Mumbai Airport for questioning in extortion case

Fernandez was detained for questioning after her name was mentioned in a Look Out Circular from the ED

Jacqueline Fernandez found herself prohibited from leaving India after being stopped at Mumbai Airport on Sunday over her link with extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, reported NDTV.

The Bollywood actress was detained for questioning after her name was mentioned in a Look Out Circular (LOC). According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate had an LOC in place against her due to her connection with Chandrasekhar.

Fernandez was refused permission to leave India for a show in Dubai, however, was let go after brief questioning. She was also informed that the ED will issue fresh summons for her to appear before a probe agency in Delhi on Monday.

According to an ED charge sheet against Chandrasekhar, he extorted INR 200 crore out of a businessman’s wife and spoiled Fernandez with lavish gifts worth INR 10 crore.

Fernandez recently made headlines for her alleged connection with conman Chandrasekhar after new pictures of the two getting chummy surfaced on social media.