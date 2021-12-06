 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

William opens up about ex flame and how it lead to a major change in his life

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Back then conservation was very much a case of: put wildlife over here, put people over there, said the Prince
'Back then conservation was very much a case of: put wildlife over here, put people over there,' said the Prince 

Prince William said a former connection in his life made him a conservationist.

Reflecting on the romance with his ex girlfriend, Jecca Craig, during the festive edition of Apple's Time to Walk audio series, William revealed, "I had such an amazing experience, where I got to see [Ian] darting an elephant for research purposes, and I must have been 16, 17, something like that."

"Touching an elephant, seeing it lying there in front of you breathing very slowly, its enormous ribs going up and down, and picking the trunk up and listening to the breathing coming out of [it] in your ear - it's a really special, very privileged experience.

"And that, for any young guy, is like: 'Wow, this is cool'.

Ian was Jecca's father.

"Back then, conservation was very much a case of: put wildlife over here, put people over there. Don't let them meet.

"And Ian came along with a pretty radical idea, which was: 'You can't keep these two entities separate. They need to be together.' This is where I started to realise what the job is. A large part of it was community engagement, getting to meet people and understand their challenges."

According to the Daily Mail, the Prince fell for Craig on a return trip to the ranch during a year out after he graduated from Eton.

However, they broke up when he went to University, where he met Kate.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show

Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show
Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’

Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics
Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting
Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig

Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig
Kate Middleton was initially 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton was initially 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle

BTS to go on ‘extended period of rest’

BTS to go on ‘extended period of rest’

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Latest

view all