Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet debut with baby bump

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor-Khan has been gushing over Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy glow.

On Monday, the Jab We Met star shared a picture of the Hunger Games famed actress, who is expecting her first baby, from her recent appearance at the premiere of her upcoming film, Don't Look Up in New York.

In the picture shared by Kareena, Lawrence, 31, can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed with her Don't Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Good Newwz actress captioned the picture, “Simply gorgeous” and added a heart emoticon.

For the premiere event, the Silver Linings Playbook actress donned a shimmery gold gown and accessorized her look with elegant diamond jewellery.

Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. After dating for two years, the couple tied the knot in October, 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.