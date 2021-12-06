 
entertainment
Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show

Justin Bieber staged a show on December 5 in Saudi Arabia which was strongly criticized but his wife Hailey Baldwin was clearly on his side, sending love and support for her hubby.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old model posted a short video of the singer rocking the stage as she captioned, “Go baby”.

The concert took place at the F1 Grand Prix Stage, Jeddah Corniche Circuit where he serenaded some of hit super-hit songs including, Deserve You, Somebody and Hold On.

The Baby singer donned a red jersey and paired it with matching pants as he reached the venue with his wife, who was spotted wearing a hat and mask.

Ahead of the performance, the Canadian singer faced huge backlash as pamphlets against him were seen pasted on the billboards around the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

