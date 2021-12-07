 
entertainment
Prince Harry to unveil intentions behind ‘Oprah tell-all

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Experts suggest Prince Harry is currently gearing up for his true intentions behind the Oprah Winfrey tell-all chat.

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean made this claim while speaking on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, “Now according to that good source HRH Prince Harry, apparently wants to address the reasons on why he ploughed ahead with that, but what I am told is this.”

“Not only will address the reasons why he did the interview and also sat down and reviewed so much with Oprah Winfrey.”

"This would be interesting in itself given the sort of mistakes that came through with that particular interview but also reasons to ploughed ahead at such a difficult time.”

“Let’s not forget of course this particular time would have been upsetting for Prince Harry too. You know after all, he is still a part of the family but we can only assume that he knows the true story as to why the production company ploughed ahead and of course! He has to live with it ever since that was aired.”

