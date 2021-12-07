Blake Shelton quips he’s Gwen Stefani’s ‘lazy deadbeat husband’

Award-winning songwriter Blake Shelton recently shocked fans with his rib-tickling revelation of being Gwen Stefani’s lazy deadbeat husband’.

Blake made these claims during a candid interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

There he was quoted saying, "At one point, I was saying in an interview, 'We're letting Gwen do whatever she wants for the wedding.' And then some writer wrote, 'Well, oh, look, he's already a lazy deadbeat husband'."

"What do I know about that stuff? Of course it was her and her vision. And all I had to do was drink and [expletive] Gwen Stefani, I mean, my God. the greatest gig I've ever had."

