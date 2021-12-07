 
Showbiz
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'laughing' at 'rubbish' stories about wedding preparations

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been the talk to the town for a number of weeks now. While the to-be-spouses consistently denied rumours around their big day, preparations for their nuptials are underway in Rajasthan as we speak.

The news of Vicky-Katrina wedding also came along with a long list of alleged rumours, supposed pre-wedding themes and an NDA agreement. While the veracity of them could not be established, Filmfare now reveals that both the bride and groom are laughing at the 'ridiculous' stories made up by the Indian media.

"The couple has been laughing over some of the absolutely rubbish stories that are floating around in the media. Totally ridiculous stories have been making the rounds. They’re an extremely private couple and this is an extremely small and private celebration with only very close friends and family. Everything else that’s being written or spoken is nonsense. And coming from random sources that have nothing to do with the couple," says the media outlet.

Meanwhile, the wedding guests including Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have jetted off to Jaipur to attend the celebrity wedding. Vicky and Katrina are allegedly tying the knot on December 9.

