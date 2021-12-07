 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Faysal Quraishi on working with younger actresses: 'Everybody got married'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Faysal Quraishi dishes reason for working with younger actresses: Everybody got married
Faysal Quraishi dishes reason for working with younger actresses: 'Everybody got married'

Actor Faysal Quraishi is addressing his age gap with the actresses he works as of late.

Speaking with BBC Urdu in a recent interview, the Dil-e-Momin star confesses that the entertainment industry has taken a turn where age gap between co-stars has become an issue. However, that actor went on to iterate that many actresses that started with him, have gotten married and are investing time in upbringing their children.

“The actresses who started with me got married, they got busy, they have to look after their household.

"I was recently working with Sunita Marshall and I always found her worried about her kids on the set. When I was working Shaista, she also shared that she had a hard time focusing on her job since her kinds were always on her mind. 

"I also worked with Sawaira Nadeem. She used to be on a camera all the time, keeping a check on her kids and also used to instruct her maid on phone regarding them. It is always difficult for girls because they have more responsibilities, we think that we run homes but actually the ladies do this job, they can keep home and work at the same time," added Faysal.

Speaking about Iqra Aziz, Faysal added that the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star has held back from work ever since she welcomed her son Kabir because she does not want to compromise on her child's upbringing.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'laughing' at 'rubbish' stories about wedding preparations

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'laughing' at 'rubbish' stories about wedding preparations
Abhishek Bachchan talks about his special gift from Aishwarya Rai, one he still cherishes

Abhishek Bachchan talks about his special gift from Aishwarya Rai, one he still cherishes
Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppelganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'

Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppelganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'
Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet debut with baby bump

Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet debut with baby bump
Nora Fatehi received luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, report

Nora Fatehi received luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, report
Vicky-Katrina wedding frenzy heightens as bride’s sister lands in Jaipur

Vicky-Katrina wedding frenzy heightens as bride’s sister lands in Jaipur

Neha Dhupia invited to Vicky-Katrina’s wedding with husband?

Neha Dhupia invited to Vicky-Katrina’s wedding with husband?
Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at Mumbai Airport for questioning in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at Mumbai Airport for questioning in extortion case
Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue, see pics

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue, see pics
Vicky Kaushal distributes food items to paparazzi amid wedding preparations: Video inside

Vicky Kaushal distributes food items to paparazzi amid wedding preparations: Video inside
Katrina Kaif's wedding to be secured by Salman Khan’s guard

Katrina Kaif's wedding to be secured by Salman Khan’s guard

Latest

view all