Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Three men gang-rape Lahore student at gunpoint: police

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

A file photo of the Lahore police.
  • Police say suspects kidnapped victim from neighbour's house, where she learned computer skills.
  • Say suspects shifted victim to an unidentified place and raped her at gunpoint.
  • Raids being conducted for arrest of suspects nominated by victim.

LAHORE: In yet another harrowing incident of violence against women, three men allegedly gang-raped a first-year student at gunpoint in Lahore's Sundar Road area, Geo News reported, citing police officials, Tuesday.

The police said that a case was registered against the offence against three men on the victim's complaint.

According to the complaint, the victim was kidnapped by the prime suspect and his two accomplices from her neighbour's house where she learned computer skills.

The police said that the suspects shifted the victim to an unknown place and raped her at gunpoint.

They said that the suspects also forced the victim to sign a blank document.

The police further stated that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects nominated by the victim.

