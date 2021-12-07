 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials
Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities are kick-starting today in Jaipur and a number of Bollywood bigwigs are jetting off to Rajashtan to mark their attendance.

Spotted on Mumbai airport on Tuesday, were Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio. The two music composers, who are also close friends with the bride and groom, will reach venue Sawai Madhopur in the afternoon.

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials

Katrina Kaif's close friend and Ek Tha Tiger director, Kabir Khan was also spotted in a green Gucci jacket as he made his way to the airport. He was joined by Katrina's gal pal Mini Mathur and Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh.

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials

Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are also in the selected list of guests invited for the grand Jaipur wedding. The duo colour-coordinated their outfits in blue.

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials

Singer Gurdaas Maan, who also performed at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's reception, was seen taking an early flight to Jaipur. Fans are speculating that the songster will also charm guests with his melodies on the Vicky-Katrina wedding.

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials


More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?
Watch: Asim Azhar's uncontrollable fans chant Hania Aamir's name during Multan concert

Watch: Asim Azhar's uncontrollable fans chant Hania Aamir's name during Multan concert
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of 'Pathan' from December 15

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of 'Pathan' from December 15
Karachiites over age of sixty keen on getting tattoos: Tattoo artist Hussain Shah

Karachiites over age of sixty keen on getting tattoos: Tattoo artist Hussain Shah
Faysal Quraishi on working with younger actresses: 'Everybody got married'

Faysal Quraishi on working with younger actresses: 'Everybody got married'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'laughing' at 'rubbish' stories about wedding preparations

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'laughing' at 'rubbish' stories about wedding preparations
Abhishek Bachchan talks about his special gift from Aishwarya Rai, one he still cherishes

Abhishek Bachchan talks about his special gift from Aishwarya Rai, one he still cherishes
Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppelganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'

Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppelganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'
Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet debut with baby bump

Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet debut with baby bump
Nora Fatehi received luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, report

Nora Fatehi received luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, report
Vicky-Katrina wedding frenzy heightens as bride’s sister lands in Jaipur

Vicky-Katrina wedding frenzy heightens as bride’s sister lands in Jaipur

Latest

view all