Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities are kick-starting today in Jaipur and a number of Bollywood bigwigs are jetting off to Rajashtan to mark their attendance.

Spotted on Mumbai airport on Tuesday, were Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio. The two music composers, who are also close friends with the bride and groom, will reach venue Sawai Madhopur in the afternoon.

Katrina Kaif's close friend and Ek Tha Tiger director, Kabir Khan was also spotted in a green Gucci jacket as he made his way to the airport. He was joined by Katrina's gal pal Mini Mathur and Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh.



Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are also in the selected list of guests invited for the grand Jaipur wedding. The duo colour-coordinated their outfits in blue.

Singer Gurdaas Maan, who also performed at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's reception, was seen taking an early flight to Jaipur. Fans are speculating that the songster will also charm guests with his melodies on the Vicky-Katrina wedding.



