Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of Pathan from December 15

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly resume shooting of his upcoming film Pathan on December 15.



The film also stars his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The Yash Raj Films movie Pathan was put on hold in October due to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan legal battle in a drug case.

According to a report by the Pinkvilla, the Raees actor will shoot for Pathan from December 15 and for this a closed set has been set up in Mumbai.

The shoot will continue for 15 to 20 days.

Following the shooting of Pathan in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan will jet off for its international schedule.

Aryan Khan was arrested in a cruise ship drug case on October 2 and was granted bail after 26 days on October 28.