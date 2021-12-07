Colin Farrell signs on to play The Penguin in new ‘The Batman’ spinoff

Farrell will reprise his role as Penguin in a new HBO series that will chart the villain's rise to power in Gotham

After playing the role of supervillain The Penguin in the upcoming Matt Reeves film The Batman, Colin Farrell has already signed on to reprise the role in a new HBO spinoff of the same.

According to Variety, Farrell has signed on to star in and executive produce the upcoming series which remains untitled as of now.

Farrell will first be seen in the iconic role in The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader which is slated to release in March 2022.

He will then reprise the role in the HBO Max show, which will reportedly chart The Penguin’s rise to power as a supervillain in Gotham.

Reeves and producer Dylan Clark will executive produce the film alongside Farrell, with Lauren LeFranc serving as script writer.