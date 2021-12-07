Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ at their Sangeet ceremony

 
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Details from the couple’s sangeet ceremony have already started to take Internet by storm.

The pair, who will reportedly tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On Dec. 9, have already reached the wedding venue along with their families and friends.

The pre-wedding festivities have begun today (December 7) with sangeet and mehndi ceremonies and some rocking performances have been lined up already.

According to Indian media, the Sooryanvanshi actress will reportedly perform on her super hit songs including Kala Chashma, Nachde Ne Saare and Teri Ore at the Sangeet ceremony. Apart from this, the URI actor is also likely to show his dance moves on Punjabi songs, reports said.

A source told Pinkvilla. "Vicky and Katrina's sangeet is going to be the highlight of their wedding functions, with both sides having diligently practised for their respective performances. It's going to be the groom's side vs the bride's side on stage, while there will be performances by Vicky and Katrina as well. Her popular track Teri Ore is one of the songs which they will be performing on. A lot of practice for this event will be done at the venue as well."

Popular Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will also be performing at the sangeet.

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will be a private affair. Their wedding will reportedly have a no-phone policy. The guests close to the star couple were also photographed at the Mumbai airport this morning. Celebrity friends including Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia too reached Jaipur earlier today to join the couple in wedding festivities.

