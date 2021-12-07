 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar gets emotional as ‘K3G’ marks 20 years, teases surprise

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Johar shared snippets from his 2001 mega-hit with an emotional note to mark 20 years since its release
Filmmaker Karan Johar marked two decades since the release of his 2001 classis Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) with an emotional note that also teased a surprise for fans.

KJo shared snippets from the iconic film on his Instagram in a post that read, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it.”

He went on to add that the impact actually sank in much later for him, and that the “feeling hasn’t stopped since.”


“I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!” added Johar, referencing the film’s impact on the South Asian pop culture.

He concluded his trip down the memory lane by highlighting perhaps the most important aspect of the film: “At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your family!”

The film famously boasted an ensemble cast that included Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.

