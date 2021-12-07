 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez reveals she's dying over working with Taylor Swift squad pal Cara Delevingne

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Selena Gomez reveals shes dying over working with Taylor Swift squad pal Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez has shared her feelings about working with her pal Cara Delevingne on the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

The 29-year-old singer/actor revealed: "I’m so excited! We just did our first day together yesterday and it’s so much fun working with your friends.” 

Selena and Cara famously made an appearance in the singer’s star-studded music video for “Bad Blood” in 2015.

Speaking with Extra TV on December 6, the Texas-born star said: "We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different — [so] it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

Selena went on to explain that she didn’t exactly ask showrunners for her friend to be on the show, but that “they actually wanted [Cara]” and she, as one of the executive producers on the show, was able to give them “a little push.”

Selena and Cara remained friends for some time, recently having a sweet, silly moment at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17.  The two stars were put on the jumbotron in the middle of the game, and Selena sweetly leaned over and gave the model a little kiss on the cheek.

