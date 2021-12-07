 
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ turns 3, director shares unseen picture

Rajput was fondly remembered by the director of his 2018 film 'Kedarnath' as the movie marked 3 years

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was fondly remembered by the director of his 2018 film Kedarnath as the movie marked 3 years since release on December 7.

Abhishek, a close friend of Sushant, posted a behind-the-scenes picture with the late actor coupled with a lengthy note expressing gratitude for the entire cast and crew of his film.

Abhishek fondly remembered Sushant who played Mansoor in the film, writing, “Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can't help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film.”


“I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world.”

Abhishek’s note also detailed all that went into the making of the disaster epic which marked Sara Ali Khan’s debut.

“It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day... But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place,” wrote the filmmaker. 

