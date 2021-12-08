Reforming sports structure to make Pakistan sporting nation: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan's biggest sports programme, 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’ on on December 6, 2021

PM Imran Khan appreciates massive attendance of youngsters at opening ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

Says govt is reforming country's sports structure and making new grounds.

Premier had inaugurated 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’ on Monday.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is making efforts to reform the country's sports structure to make Pakistan a great sporting nation.

PM Imran Khan took to Twitter to laud the presence of young individuals at the opening ceremony of Pakistan's biggest sports programme on Monday.

He said that the government is reforming the country's sports structure and making new grounds to make Pakistan "a great sporting nation".

"Massive youth attendance at Kamyab Jawan talent hunt programme in Islamabad on Monday.

"We are reforming our sports structure and making more sports grounds so we can make Pakistan a great sporting nation," the premier tweeted.

On Tuesday, the prime minister visited a cricket ground on his way back to Bani Gala.

A video shared by the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office showed PM Imran Khan reviewing the arrangements made at the sports ground and meeting the youngsters who were there to play cricket.

He also issued directives to plant trees around the ground.

PM Imran Khan launches country's biggest sports programme

PM Imran Khan had inaugurated the 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’ on Monday.

For the first time in the country’s history, Kamyab Jawan Programme and the Higher Education Commission will collaborate on four new programmes worth four billion rupees to engage youth in extracurricular and sports activities. The Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive will be one of theses mega projects, APP reported.

In the first phase, the project will provide an opportunity to the talented youth of Pakistan to prepare themselves to display their skills at the international level in 12 sports, including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, skiing, judo, boxing and athletics.

Youth falling in the age group of 11 to 25 years will participate in the sports competitions.

The sports competitions will be held across the country, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one million youth will go through a process of selection.