Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Aryan Khan becomes #2 Newsmaker of 2021, Kareena Kapoor bags Most Searched Celebrity in India

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has managed to make headlines throughtout the second half of 2021, has become the second most popular Newsmaker in the country, as per Yahoo.

The search engine announced the 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India, giving netizens a glimpse of most popular and searched personalities in the country.

According to the report,late actor Sidharth Shukla was the fourth most searched personality in India in 2021. PrimeMinister Narendra Modi topped the list followed by Virat Kohli.

Bigg Boss 14 winner, late Sidharth Shukla also topped the list of most searched male celebrities in India. Salman Khan ranked second. Amitabh Bachchan ranked sixth and Akshay Kumar bagged the seventh position.

For top female celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan ranked number one, followed by Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra on second and third slots. Alia Bhatt ranked fourth and Deepika Padukone fifth on the list. 

