Sajal Aly reveals she 'failed' this subject in school: 'We never became friends'

Sajal Aly says she was 'bad' at this subject in school: 'We never became friends'

Actor Sajal Aly is detailing her 'traumatic' relationship with Maths in school.

In a rare clip during an interview with Nida Yasir, the Khel Khel Mein stars Sajal and Bilal Abbas Khan touched upon their first failure in life.

"Where do I start from?" Sajal asked co-star Bilal Abbas Khan, prompting a nod from him.

"I think you can fail in any step of your life, even during school tests. I remember I was very bad at Maths and I failed once," shared Sajal.

She continued, "In fact, my relationship with Maths was very traumatic. We never became friends. Not like I did not try, I really tried hard but the subject did not like me {laughs]."

Meanwhile, Sajal and Bilal are currently busy promoting their movie Khel Khel Mein. The actors pose as university students in the theatrical film.