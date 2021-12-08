 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly reveals she 'failed' this subject in school: 'We never became friends'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Sajal Aly says she was bad at this subject in school: We never became friends
Sajal Aly says she was 'bad' at this subject in school: 'We never became friends'

Actor Sajal Aly is detailing her 'traumatic' relationship with Maths in school.

In a rare clip during an interview with Nida Yasir, the Khel Khel Mein stars Sajal and Bilal Abbas Khan touched upon their first failure in life.

"Where do I start from?" Sajal asked co-star Bilal Abbas Khan, prompting a nod from him.

"I think you can fail in any step of your life, even during school tests. I remember I was very bad at Maths and I failed once," shared Sajal.

She continued, "In fact, my relationship with Maths was very traumatic. We never became friends. Not like I did not try, I really tried hard but the subject did not like me {laughs]."

Meanwhile, Sajal and Bilal are currently busy promoting their movie Khel Khel Mein. The actors pose as university students in the theatrical film.

More From Showbiz:

VicKat Wedding: Ahead of big day, Wikipedia declares Vicky, Katrina married

VicKat Wedding: Ahead of big day, Wikipedia declares Vicky, Katrina married
Aryan Khan becomes #2 Newsmaker of 2021, Kareena Kapoor bags Most Searched Celebrity in India

Aryan Khan becomes #2 Newsmaker of 2021, Kareena Kapoor bags Most Searched Celebrity in India
VicKat Wedding: Kangana Ranaut comments on Katrina marrying younger man

VicKat Wedding: Kangana Ranaut comments on Katrina marrying younger man
Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her girl squad for pre-Christmas bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her girl squad for pre-Christmas bash
Sara Ali Khan celebrates three years of her debut film with emotional note

Sara Ali Khan celebrates three years of her debut film with emotional note
Hiba Qadir Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

Hiba Qadir Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

Rani Mukerji left in fits of laughter on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Rani Mukerji left in fits of laughter on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin

Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?
Here’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s welcome note to guests, find out

Here’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s welcome note to guests, find out
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ turns 3, director shares unseen picture

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ turns 3, director shares unseen picture
Abhishek Bachchan recalls time of family's financial crisis: Read more

Abhishek Bachchan recalls time of family's financial crisis: Read more

Latest

view all