Katrina,Vicky sell wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for 80 crore: Report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sell wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for 80 crore: Report

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are ensuring to keep secrecy around their Rajasthan wedding intact, have officially sold their ceremony's telecast rights to Amazon Prime, reports News 18.

The couple has struck an 80 crore deal where the streaming giant will showcase four-day gala celebration in Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina's wedding video will reportedly premiere on the digital platform in early 2022



Because of this lucrative deal, Katrina and Vicky have also got their guests sign NDAs so that nothing from the wedding is leaked before it is streamed on OTT, reports Mid-day.



Katrina and Vicky welcomed guests on December 6 at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur with a special note.

"We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events." The bride and groom have also got secret codes in place for their 120 guests.

