 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina,Vicky sell wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for 80 crore: Report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sell wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for 80 crore: Report
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sell wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for 80 crore: Report

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are ensuring to keep secrecy around their Rajasthan wedding intact, have officially sold their ceremony's telecast rights to Amazon Prime, reports News 18.

The couple has struck an 80 crore deal where the streaming giant will showcase four-day gala celebration in Rajasthan. Vicky and Katrina's wedding video will reportedly premiere on the digital platform in early 2022

Because of this lucrative deal, Katrina and Vicky have also got their guests sign NDAs so that nothing from the wedding is leaked before it is streamed on OTT, reports Mid-day.

Katrina and Vicky welcomed guests on December 6 at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur with a special note.

"We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events." The bride and groom have also got secret codes in place for their 120 guests.

More From Showbiz:

Google Trends 2021: Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Rang Mahal dominate top searches

Google Trends 2021: Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Rang Mahal dominate top searches
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dramatic poses reminds fans of iconic role Poo

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dramatic poses reminds fans of iconic role Poo
Sajal Aly reveals she 'failed' this subject in school: 'We never became friends'

Sajal Aly reveals she 'failed' this subject in school: 'We never became friends'
VicKat Wedding: Ahead of big day, Wikipedia declares Vicky, Katrina married

VicKat Wedding: Ahead of big day, Wikipedia declares Vicky, Katrina married
Aryan Khan becomes #2 Newsmaker of 2021, Kareena Kapoor bags Most Searched Celebrity in India

Aryan Khan becomes #2 Newsmaker of 2021, Kareena Kapoor bags Most Searched Celebrity in India
VicKat Wedding: Kangana Ranaut comments on Katrina marrying younger man

VicKat Wedding: Kangana Ranaut comments on Katrina marrying younger man
Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her girl squad for pre-Christmas bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her girl squad for pre-Christmas bash
Sara Ali Khan celebrates three years of her debut film with emotional note

Sara Ali Khan celebrates three years of her debut film with emotional note
Hiba Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

Hiba Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

Rani Mukerji left in fits of laughter on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Rani Mukerji left in fits of laughter on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin

Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

Latest

view all