Ankita Lokhande lands in hospital days before wedding

Ankita, late Sushant Singh Rajput's ex, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday ahead of wedding to Vicky Jain

Indian TV star Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain next week, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

A source close to the Pavitra Rishta actress told Pinkvilla that she was rushed to a hospital last night after hurting her leg.

“Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors,” said the source.

No other details about Ankita’s health were shared.

Ankita, the former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been dating Vicky for quite some time now and kicked off her wedding celebrations with a bachelorette party on November 17.