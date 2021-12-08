Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has always heaped praise on Sharmila Tagore for the support system she has given her, is showering love on her mother-in-law.

This time Bollywood diva Kareena extended her love and sweet wishes to her mother-in-law to mark her 77th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Jab We Met actor shared a gorgeous black-and-white throwback picture and penned down a lovely birthday note.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law ICONIC (sic),” wrote Kareena followed by heart emojis.



For those unversed, Bebo had previously mentioned how Sharmila encouraged her to return to work as soon as possible.

“My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working”.