Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has always heaped praise on Sharmila Tagore for the support system she has given her, is showering love on her mother-in-law.

This time Bollywood diva Kareena extended her love and sweet wishes to her mother-in-law to mark her 77th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Jab We Met actor shared a gorgeous black-and-white throwback picture and penned down a lovely birthday note.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law ICONIC (sic),” wrote Kareena followed by heart emojis.

For those unversed, Bebo had previously mentioned how Sharmila encouraged her to return to work as soon as possible.

“My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working”.

