Kourtney Kardashian shares her thoughts on 'Squid Game' as she watches final moments

Squid Game" became an instant worldwide sensation after it premiered on Netflix.

The South Korea series, in which debt-ridden people compete in a deadly game for a fortune, inspired Halloween costumes and themed protests at the United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, among other things.

Reality TV show star Kourtney Kardashian also joined millions of people to watch the series which according to the director would have a second season.



Taking to Instagram, the the supermodel shared a picture of his TV screen which shows a scene from Squid Game's final game playing.

"I know I'm late but...," she captioned her picture on Instagram story.

"Squid Game" success echoes that of 2020 Oscar winner "Parasite," which also showed the gap between rich and poor in South Korea.



Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays a contestant named Cho Sang-woo, said, "Everybody actually has that rage, but I think the Koreans are really able to express that honestly."