Wednesday Dec 08 2021
CBC News report fuels anger against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's visits to Canada between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018 cost taxpayers $182,430, according to records obtained by CBC News from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police under the Access to Information Act.

The publication reported that "protecting Prince Harry and his family during visits to Canada cost Canadian taxpayers more than $334,000 over a period of less than four years."

The report said the largest tab was for the year when the Duke of Sussex  was dating Meghan Markle and visited Toronto.

The report is likely to fuel further anger against the Prince who has moved to California with is wife Meghan Markle and their children.

The couple settled in the US after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

The report is also likely to be used by Republic, an organization that is calling for an end to monarchy in the UK, to build their case against the British royal family.

Harry and Meghan are out of favour as hardly a day goes by when British tabloid and senior royal expert don't speak against the couple.

Some royal fans and experts are already spreading the CBC News report on social media. 



