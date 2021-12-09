 
entertainment
Selena Gomez ‘cried like a little baby’ over first-ever Grammy nomination

Award-winning singer and songwriter Selena Gomez gets candid about her emotional reaction towards the first-ever Grammy nomination.

The songwriter shed light on it all while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

There she started off by detailing her emotional train of thought during a candid chat with the interviewer and admitted that she ‘cried like a baby’ the moment she received news of her first-ever Grammy nomination.

There she was quoted saying, "I cried like a little baby. I was very excited. I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I'm very excited!"

For those unversed, the 29-year-old’s Spanish-language EP has landed a Grammy nomination for the best Latin pop album, for the first time ever.

The seven-track album was dropped back in March and during her interview with Vogue magazine, Gomez admitted, "The project is really an homage to my heritage. It's a Sasha Fierce moment, for sure."

