Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Sources fear Alec Baldwin has been “taking things day by day” in the weeks following the fatal Rust shooting.



A celebrity insider close to People magazine has brought this claim to light.

There they were quoted saying, "They are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids, but it's not easy.”

All due to the fact that Baldwin "feels terrible about what happened—it's all been a nightmare.”

Just this week Alec sat for an interview with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos and admitted, "I would go to any lengths to undo what happened.”

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never."