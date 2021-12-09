Ed Sheeran gears up to perform ‘Merry Christmas’ at Empire State Building

Ed Sheeran is currently gearing up to steal fans’ hearts with his Merry Christmas performance at Empire State Building in New York.

The Bad Habits singer will stage a five-song performance at iHeart Radio Pop Up party for which a special music-to-light show, featuring thousands of LED lights, has also been prepared.

The 30-year-old singer also appeared to be excited kick-off holiday season with a big show at the iconic tower.

In an extended statement, Sheeran said. “I’m thrilled to participate in this annual holiday tradition with Elton’s and my new song ‘Merry Christmas.'”

“I'm looking forward to celebrating the start of this holiday season from atop the Empire State Building, wishing a happy Christmas to everyone in New York City and around the world," he added.

The event will be streamed on December 20.