Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to hold 2 wedding ceremonies





Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are about to tie the knot today on December 9 in Rajasthan but in two different ceremonies.

The much-anticipated event day is finally here and fans can’t keep calm to find out more details about the nuptial. The wedding is also being termed special for bringing two cultures closer.

According to the recent reports, there will be two wedding ceremonies, honouring the traditions of both the stars.

The bride and groom-to-be will take seven Pheras – Hindu wedding vows, between 3:30-4:00 pm at the luxurious hotel and resort, Six Senses.

Meanwhile, around 120 guests have been invited for the ‘royal’ wedding, who have been repeatedly requested to maintain privacy and not capture pictures of the event.

The mega-events kicked-off on December 7, including Mehendi and Sangeet functions about which ETimes recently reported that Kaif is paying for 75 percent of all the expenses.