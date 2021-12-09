 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt jets off for bestie Katrina Kaif's wedding sans Ranbir Kapoor?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Indian actor Alia Bhatt might just be joining best friend Katrina Kaif for her big day!

Alia, who was earlier seen at the trailer launch of her film RRR, has now been spotted outside a privet Mumbai airport in ethnic wear and rumour has it, that actor is off to Jaipur.

Alia happens to be close friends with both the bride and groom, despite the fact that she is currently dating Kaif's ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The star also worked with groom Vicky Kaushal on critically acclaimed film Raazi.

While it is not confirmed where is Alia actually heading, Indian media believes she is off to attend VicKat royal matrimonial.

Take a look:



