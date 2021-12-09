 
Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib

According to Areeba, there is no audience for item songs in Pakistan
TV actor Areeba Habib recently weighed in on the longstanding debate around item numbers in Pakistani cinema, making her dislike for them very apparent.

Talking to actor and host Ahsan Khan about why she chooses to not do item numbers, Areeba said, “I don’t like them at all.”

She went on to question, “Why do they include them in our films? Our films don’t need item numbers, they are so nice with such pretty actresses…”

Areeba then reiterated her earlier comments, saying, “We shouldn’t do item numbers because there’s no audience for it here and we just don’t like it.”

She also cited Mahira Khan’s song Noori, saying that it’s “such a pretty song, why should I call it an item number?”

“The content of our films is so good, we don’t need item numbers,” she concluded.

Actor Zarnish Khan, another guest on the show, echoed Areeba's statements, saying, “Content is our strong suit. There’s a reason others need item songs, because it’s their selling point.” 

