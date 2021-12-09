Alex Rodriguez’s property deal sours months after split from Jennifer Lopez

According to reports, A-Rod bought the Miami property just weeks before splitting with JLo

Alex Rodriguez closed a deal on a $5.5 million home in Miami just weeks before splitting from Jennifer Lopez and it seems like the former sportsman has now sold the property.

According to The New York Post, A-Rod bought the Bay Point property on April 9 and listed it back on the market on April 26, just days after confirming his split from JLo.

Now, nearly seven months later, the house has finally sold out for $6.3 million, in what is one of the highest-recorded sale in Bay Point history.

The property boasts three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and is spread over 3,100 square feet.

Lopez and Rodriguez formally announced that they were ending their engagement on April 15, saying, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”