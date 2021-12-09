 
sports
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam's men to reach Pakistan today

By
Sohail Imran

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

  • The Pakistan squad will arrive in the country at 8pm.
  • Their flight was delayed by two hours.
  • West Indies squad is already in the country. 

LAHORE: The entire Pakistan cricket squad will arrive in the country at 8pm, two hours later than scheduled, after their flight was delayed, Geo News reported Thursday.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, other players, and the team management will arrive in the country via Emirates.

Skipper Babar will join the bio-secure bubble from December 10, while Ashraf and Abid Ali will play in the ongoing domestic circuit taking place in Karachi.

The flight itinerary showing the delayed departure time. — flightaware
The flight itinerary showing the delayed departure time. — flightaware

Squads

T20I

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ODI

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Travelling reserve: Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab)

Meanwhile, the West Indies cricket team arrived in Pakistan earlier today for a visit which local officials hope will scotch bitter memories of a New Zealand tour abandoned on security grounds.

The Windies will play three T20 and three one-day internationals against Pakistan — all in the port city of Karachi — starting Monday, their first visit since 2018.

The three T20Is are on December 13, 14, and 16, while the ODIs will be on December 18, 20, and 22.

Squad

T20I: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.

ODI: Shai Hope (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Devon Thomas.

More From Sports:

Kohli's 'sacking' as ODI captain was inevitable, say Indian media

Kohli's 'sacking' as ODI captain was inevitable, say Indian media
'Saddened and shocked': Sania Mirza condoles death of Indian defence chief Gen Bipin Rawat

'Saddened and shocked': Sania Mirza condoles death of Indian defence chief Gen Bipin Rawat
Watch: Crowd in Bangladesh gives Pakistan cricket team standing ovation after victory

Watch: Crowd in Bangladesh gives Pakistan cricket team standing ovation after victory
Pak vs WI: West Indies cricket team arrives in Karachi

Pak vs WI: West Indies cricket team arrives in Karachi
Ashes: England bounce back after missing chances earlier at the Gabba

Ashes: England bounce back after missing chances earlier at the Gabba
Elephant attack kills two Sri Lankan cricket stadium staff

Elephant attack kills two Sri Lankan cricket stadium staff
Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized again for colon tumor treatment

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized again for colon tumor treatment
Western diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics widens

Western diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics widens
Kohli loses ODI captaincy, Rohit named India's white-ball skipper

Kohli loses ODI captaincy, Rohit named India's white-ball skipper
Babar Azam all praise for Sajid Khan as Pakistan clean sweep Bangladesh Test series

Babar Azam all praise for Sajid Khan as Pakistan clean sweep Bangladesh Test series
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan retain second spot, stay above India in ICC World Test Championship points table

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan retain second spot, stay above India in ICC World Test Championship points table
WATCH: Babar Azam, team Pakistan celebrate skipper's first international wicket

WATCH: Babar Azam, team Pakistan celebrate skipper's first international wicket

Latest

view all