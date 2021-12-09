Pak vs Wi: West Indies cricket team arrives in Karachi

West Indian cricket team arrives in Karachi.

West Indian cricket team undergos PCR tests in Karachi.

First T20 match between both teams will be played on December 13 at National Stadium Karachi.

Cricketers to quarantine in hotel till their COVID-19 tests do not show negative results.

The West Indian cricket team arrived in Karachi Thursday to play three T20Is and the same number of ODI against Pakistan.

The West Indian cricketers and the team's administration officials arrived in Karachi from Dubai, where samples for COVID-19 tests were taken.

Sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the cricketers will quarantine in the hotel till their coronavirus tests do not show negative results.

The West Indies cricket team will play a T20 and ODI series in Pakistan. The first of the T20 matches between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played on December 13 at the National Stadium Karachi.

'West Indies plans to fulfil its commitment'

Back in September, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave said that the cricket body is planning to fulfil its tour commitments with all countries, including Pakistan.

"We intend to fulfil the responsibilities of tours," he had reiterated. However, the CEO had added that the board will follow standard procedures.

Schedule

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure