Thursday Dec 09 2021
Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'

Katrina Kaif is ensuring to realise her dream wedding!

Katrina Kaif and beau Vicky Kaushal are getting married in Rajasthan today. While the actress took her fair share of years before officially finding 'the one', a viral tweet of Katrina Kaif is making rounds on the internet showcasing she was very adamant on her dream wedding theme.

Talking to Mid-day in an earlier interview, she said: “Whenever I plan to get married, I would want my wedding to be in a haveli in a royal Indian style.” Well, it looks like destiny, as the actress is certainly tying the knot today with Vicky in a magnificent regal style in a haveli.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina are set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara. According to a report in Pinkvilla, “Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take ‘7 pheras’ today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap which has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple.” 

