Thursday Dec 09 2021
Exclusive footage of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding surfaces

Thursday Dec 09, 2021


Since news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal becoming husband and wife became official, eagle eyed fans have been keeping their eyes peeled for photos and videos of the dreamy event.

The star couple got married in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony and took their seven pheras on Thursday afternoon.

The couple's wedding ceremony, which was a private affair, was held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

While the power couple have kept the media and fans at bay from their wedding festivities a video from the dreamy event has surfaced, giving fans an exclusive look at the glamorous wedding.

It can be seen that the couple went all out with the celebrations as the venue looked nothing less than a fairy tale with its grandeur aesthetic and gorgeous decor.  

According to reports, Katrina and Vicky have been dating since 2019. However, neither has ever confirmed the relationship publicly. They were spotted visiting each other’s houses before leaving for Rajasthan.

