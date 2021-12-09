 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif's wedding dress narrates tales of eastern heritage: photos

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Katrina Kaifs wedding dress narrates tales of eastern heritage: photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who finally got married today (Thursday) at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara, looked amazing on their wedding dresses.

The Indian actress was mashing in traditional bridal outfit as she wore a red Lehnga, while Vicky Kaushal rocked white sherwani for wedding.

Katrina's wedding dress was narrating the tales of eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of new fashion. The actress gave perfection to her look her with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator. 

Amidst all the reports about the couple doing the rounds, news regarding Katrina's wedding attire has also made the headlines. After a long, long wait, the first pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding have surfaced on social media.

Katrina Kaifs wedding dress narrates tales of eastern heritage: photos

Katrina's gorgeous wedding dress is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that created the magic for her fans. She donned a heavily embellished lehenga which she teamed with a red dupatta that featured zari work all along the border. 

Katrina Kaifs wedding dress narrates tales of eastern heritage: photos

Katrina accessorised her look with a matha patti and a nath. She also wore a heavy necklace and earrings to go with it.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities are still going on at the luxurious property of Six Senses Fort Barwara, guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.

More From Showbiz:

Exclusive footage of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding surfaces

Exclusive footage of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding surfaces
It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here

It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here
Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS

Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS
Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'

Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'
Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib

Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib
Rohail Hyatt addresses Junaid Jamshed’s untimely death for the first time

Rohail Hyatt addresses Junaid Jamshed’s untimely death for the first time
‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’ trailer is out, film releases on Dec. 24

‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’ trailer is out, film releases on Dec. 24
Real or fake? Fans circulate photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Real or fake? Fans circulate photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding
Vicky-Katrina wedding: Twitter in frenzy with hilarious memes

Vicky-Katrina wedding: Twitter in frenzy with hilarious memes
Alia Bhatt jets off for bestie Katrina Kaif's wedding sans Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt jets off for bestie Katrina Kaif's wedding sans Ranbir Kapoor?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to hold 2 wedding ceremonies

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to hold 2 wedding ceremonies

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film

Latest

view all