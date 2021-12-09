HEC announces scholarships for studies in China

Thursday Dec 09, 2021
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced scholarships for studies in China for the session 2022-23, a move that aims to enhance educational cooperation between China and Pakistan.
The Chinese Scholarship Council is offering Pakistani students and scholars a chance to study and conduct research in Chinese Universities, the body said.
Qualified applicants can apply for the scholarship for undergraduate/bachelor, master and doctoral/PhD programmes in their respective fields of studies.
Designated Chinese Universities offer a wide variety of academic programmes in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy, and Fine Arts, etc., for scholarship recipients at all levels.
Tuition Funds: Tuition funds will be comprehensively used by the host university. It may cover education, administration costs, health insurance and expenditures to support student activities.
Accommodation: Free university dormitory or accommodation subsidy to each awardee.
Stipend: As per China Government Scholarship Programme.
Undergraduate students: CNY 2,500 per month (Min)
Master's students: CNY 3,000 per month (Min)
PhD students: CNY 3,500 per month (Min)
Travel Expenditure:
Travel expenditure would be borne by the scholarship winners themselves. HEC will have no financial responsibility.
For further details, students can visit the HEC's website.