HEC announces scholarships for studies in China

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

The Higher Education Commissions (HEC) logo. — Twitter
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced scholarships for studies in China for the session 2022-23, a move that aims to enhance educational cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The Chinese Scholarship Council is offering Pakistani students and scholars a chance to study and conduct research in Chinese Universities, the body said.

Qualified applicants can apply for the scholarship for undergraduate/bachelor, master and doctoral/PhD programmes in their respective fields of studies.

Designated Chinese Universities offer a wide variety of academic programmes in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy, and Fine Arts, etc., for scholarship recipients at all levels.

Financial support:

Tuition Funds: Tuition funds will be comprehensively used by the host university. It may cover education, administration costs, health insurance and expenditures to support student activities.

Accommodation: Free university dormitory or accommodation subsidy to each awardee.

Stipend: As per China Government Scholarship Programme.

Undergraduate students: CNY 2,500 per month (Min)

Master's students: CNY 3,000 per month (Min)

PhD students: CNY 3,500 per month (Min)

Travel Expenditure:

Travel expenditure would be borne by the scholarship winners themselves. HEC will have no financial responsibility.

For further details, students can visit the HEC's website

