Thursday Dec 09 2021
Katrina Kaif drops first picture of her wedding to Vicky Kaushal with sweet message

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Katrina Kaif drops first picture of her wedding to Vicky Kaushal with sweet message

Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, has shared first picture after wedding.

The actress introduced her husband Vicky Kaushal to her Instagram on Thursday. Posting a picture from the wedding, she wrote a beautiful caption to go with it. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

After a long, long wait, the first pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding have been shared by the actress.

Amidst all the reports about the couple doing the rounds, news regarding Katrina's wedding dress has also made the headlines.

The Indian actress was smashing in traditional bridal outfit as she wore a red Lehnga, while Vicky Kaushal rocked white sherwani for wedding.

Katrina's wedding dress was narrating the tales of eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of new fashion. The actress gave perfection to her look with heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

